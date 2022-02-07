SC notice to Centre, TN on allocation of 50% seats to service doctors in select courses in NEET-SS

The Supreme Court Monday sought response from the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government on a plea challenging the state government's decision which allocated 50 per cent of seats in super-specialty courses in government medical colleges in favour of in-service doctors of the state.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu government, and others on a plea filed by some who participated in the NEET-SS-2021 exams.

''Issue notice returnable on February 25, 2022. Counsel for the respondents are permitted to file a reply, in the meanwhile,'' the bench said.

Tamil Nadu had issued a government order dated November 7, 2020, which allocated 50 per cent of seats in super-specialty courses in favour of in-service doctors of Tamil Nadu.

Senior advocate, Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for petitioners, submitted that the petitioners had appeared for the examination on the basis of NEET-SS- 2021 Information Bulletin, which categorically stated that there would be no reservation of seats for super-specialty courses.

Additional Advocate General Amit Anand Tiwari appeared for the Tamil Nadu government.PTI PKS RKS RKS

