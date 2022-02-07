Left Menu

NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says

NATO is considering a longer-term military posture in eastern Europe to strengthen its defences, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine. "We are considering more longer-term adjustments to our posture, our presence in the eastern part of the alliance.

Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 21:37 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 21:37 IST
NATO mulls longer-term military posture in eastern Europe, Stoltenberg says

NATO is considering a longer-term military posture in eastern Europe to strengthen its defences, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday, as tensions remained high over Russia's military build-up near Ukraine.

"We are considering more longer-term adjustments to our posture, our presence in the eastern part of the alliance. No final decision has been made on that but there is a process now going on within NATO", he told reporters in Brussels. NATO defence ministers are expected to discuss reinforcements at their next meeting on Feb. 16-17. Western governments have urged Moscow to withdraw troops from Ukraine's borders, especially if Russia wants to see fewer deployments in eastern NATO allied states.

"If Russia really wants less NATO close to the borders, they get the opposite," Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda, referring to NATO's response to deploy battlegroups on its eastern territory following Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. NATO currently has troops rotating in and out of eastern Europe, a so-called persistent, but not permanent, presence.

From the Baltics to the Black Sea, NATO's troop deployments have been intentionally light, officials say, to try to deter but not provoke any further Russian aggression. Hungary and Slovakia have been mentioned by Western officials as potential hosts for NATO troops, although no decisions have been made. In addition to U.S. troops already in Poland, around 1,700 U.S. service members, mainly from the 82nd Airborne Division, are deploying this week from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022