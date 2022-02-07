Orissa HC stays order asking MP's wife to surrender Parliament spouse ID card

The Orissa High Court on Monday stayed a Lok Sabha secretariat order that asked actress Varsha Priyadarshini to surrender her Parliament identity card, which was issued to her as the spouse of Kendrapara MP Anubhav Mohanty.

Justice Biswanath Rath passed the interim order while adjudicating over a writ petition filed by the Priyadarshini.

Mohanty had requested the Lok Sabha secretariat to withdraw his estranged wife's spouse identity card, apprehending that it could be misused.

After getting the notification from the Lok Sabha secretariat, she challenged it in the high court.

Issuing notices to the respondents, including Mohanty, the court fixed March 15 for the next hearing. Priyadarshini and Mohanty are fighting legal battles in courts of Odisha and New Delhi. While the actress has lodged a domestic violence case in a court here against him, the BJD MP has filed a divorce suit in a New Delhi court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)