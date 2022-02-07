Left Menu

K'taka not to compromise on river-linking projects, will take all steps to get its rightful share, says Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government has a clear stand on the proposed river-linking projects related to the Krishna and Cauvery. All steps will be taken to get the state's share of water without compromising on this.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:06 IST
K'taka not to compromise on river-linking projects, will take all steps to get its rightful share, says Basavaraj Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said the state government has a clear stand on the proposed river-linking projects related to the Krishna and Cauvery. All steps will be taken to get the state's share of water without compromising on this. Speaking to the media, the Chief Minister said, "Our share should be decided on water accruing in our river basin, our need and equitable share. This is our stand. All the states should be taken into confidence before finalising the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project."

"All measures would be taken to get Karnataka's rightful share of water. As it involves Krishna and Cauvery, the lifelines of our state, we have made our stand clear. There is no compromise on this," Bommai said. "I am holding a meeting with our state MPs in New Delhi. Various projects related to State and Union Governments will come up for discussion. We will also discuss estimates for the State budget as there is a connection between the Union Budget, which was recently presented, and the State Budget," he said.

Asked about the Uniform issues in educational institutions in the state, the Chief Minister said the Constitution has a mention about dress code in schools and colleges. "They should follow the circular of the state government in this regard," he said. The inter-linking of Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Cauvery, Palar and Pennar rivers is part of the project to link Himalayan and Peninsular rivers. "Our stand is clear on the project and we are committed to it," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022