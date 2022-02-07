Left Menu

Man killed in road crash

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohini Pranav Tayal said that when police team reached the spot, a truck and a motorcycle were found lying on the spot apparently after an accident.A man, identified as Hemant, a resident of Delhis Karan Vihar area, was found dead. The truck has been seized and its driver arrested in the case, the DCP said.

A 25-year-old man died on the spot after a truck hit his motorcycle on Monday, police said.

The incident took place near CNG pump sector 21 in Rohini, they said.

Police said they have arrested the truck driver and impounded his vehicle. The truck driver, identified as Gopal (46), resident of Kiradi in Delhi, had fled the scene initially.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said that when police team reached the spot, a truck and a motorcycle were found lying on the spot apparently after an accident.

A man, identified as Hemant, a resident of Delhi's Karan Vihar area, was found dead. He was then taken to hospital for autopsy, Tayal said.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304 A(causing death by negligence) of Indian Penal Code at Aman Vihar police station. The truck has been seized and its driver arrested in the case,'' the DCP said.

