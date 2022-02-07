Left Menu

Centre's Rs 3 cr package helped over 3.5 lakh MSMEs: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre's Rs 3 crore package helped over 3.5 lakh MSME units, saving about 1.5 crore jobs.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:49 IST
Centre's Rs 3 cr package helped over 3.5 lakh MSMEs: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha. (Photo credit: Sansad TV). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the Centre's Rs 3 crore package helped over 3.5 lakh MSME units, saving about 1.5 crore jobs. Participating in the debate on the motion of thanks on the President's Address, Prime Minister told Lok Sabha, that in order to protect Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the government has formulated a scheme worth Rs 3 lakh crore.

Citing SBI's data, the Prime Minister said, "Because of the government's Rs 3 lakh crore scheme for our MSMEs sector, more than 3.5 lakh MSMEs and 1.5 crore jobs have been saved." "Our Government changed the definition of MSMEs and this helped the sector", he added.

Under the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign, PM Modi said that from manufacturing to service sector, India is now becoming part of the global value chain. "Our big focus is on MSMEs and textile - the labour intensive sectors," he added. The Prime Minister also said that economy of India was the fastest-growing globally and the world has taken note of the country's economic strides that too in the middle of a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic.

Noting a rise in the exports of the country, the Prime Minister said that India has recorded highest exports in various sectors including krishi (agriculture), mobile, software and defence. India is making its identity in defence exports as well, said Prime Minister Modi adding that it is because of the country's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"Total exports of India have touched record high figures even despite the pandemic," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022