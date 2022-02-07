Left Menu

Kapil Dev takes part in Swachh Bharat activity of South Delhi civic body

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 22:49 IST
Kapil Dev takes part in Swachh Bharat activity of South Delhi civic body
  • Country:
  • India

Legendary cricketer Kapil Dev along with several children on Monday took part in a painting activity in south Delhi to promote Swachh Bharat initiative, civic officials said.

During the programme, the former captain of India cricket team along with children and area residents did painting works on walls of a 'dhalao ghar' (dump yard) located in Sunder Nagar, they said.

He also made them aware about segregation of waste at source.

He also appealed to citizens to participate in Swachh Survekshan-2022 and support SDMC's bid for a cleaner city, an official quoted him as saying in a statement issued by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

On the occasion, he also encouraged children, office bearers of RWAs and residents to ensure their participation in Swachh Bharat-related activities.

He said the flagship programme 'Swachh Bharat Mission' can become successful when people join hands.

The SDMC, in view of Swachh Survekshan-2022, has put up artwork based on Swachh Bharat theme on walls of corporation's buildings, 'dhalao ghars', roundabouts, public toilets, etc in all four zones.

Indian Women Hockey team captain Rani Rampal had earlier appealed to residents of south Delhi to help civic authorities in keeping the area clean, and segregate waste at source.

She is the brand ambassador of SDMC's civic initiatives, officials said.

As part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations, beautiful paintings on the theme Indian music have been made on metro pillars in Najafgarh Zone of the SDMC.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022