Man shot dead over family dispute

A 40-year-old man was shot dead allegedly by his cousins inside his house over a family dispute in east Delhi's Ghazipur, police said on Monday.

The incident took place late Sunday night, they said.

Accused Akash (20) is son of the deceased's maternal aunt and Vishal (22) is son of deceased's maternal uncle, police said, adding both have been nabbed.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the accused suspected that the victim was behind his father's death years ago and to take revenge from him, he killed his cousin. Police added that further questioning is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the attack.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap said, ''We received a PCR call in Ghazipur police station by a man named Sudhir who informed that his brother Sunil Kumar sustained bullet injury on his ride side of head.'' Citing the caller, the DCP said the shot was allegedly fired by Sunil's cousin Akash who was accompanied by their another cousin Vishal, who are both residents of Gharoli Extension here.

After police reached the spot, the injured was taken to LBS hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, she said.

The spot was inspected by the crime team and a case of murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of Arms Act was registered at Ghazipur police station and an investigation was taken up, she added.

''Eyewitnesses are being examined, CCTVs and Call Detail Records are being analysed. The case is being closely supervised by ACP Madhu Vihar. Teams were deployed and both the accused were apprehended in less than 10 hours,'' the DCP said.

According to police, Akash, who is resident of Ghazipur, is Class 9 pass and runs a DJ shop from his residence while his relative Vishal, resident of Gharoli Extension, passed class 12 in 2020 and has not been doing anything since then.

