Left Menu

Ex-BJYM leader throws petrol on tehsildar during anti-encroachment drive in MP; case registered

Further investigation is underway, he added.

PTI | Rajgarh | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:10 IST
Ex-BJYM leader throws petrol on tehsildar during anti-encroachment drive in MP; case registered
  • Country:
  • India

A tehsildar in Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh district had to run for his life on Monday after a former BJP Yuva Morcha leader allegedly sprinkled petrol on him and threatened to set him on fire during an anti-encroachment drive in Pachore area, police said.

A video showed Bhagwan Singh Rajput, the ex-general secretary of BJYM's Rajgarh unit, purportedly sprinkling petrol from a bottle on the tehsildar, Rajesh Sorte, during an anti-encroachment drive on the Shivlaya road in Pachore. Petrol also fell on other members of the anti-encroachment squad. He allegedly abused the tehsildar and others and threatened to set them afire if they don't go away from the spot, a police official said quoting the complaint.

Area police inspector DP Lohia said a case was registered against Rajput and others under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 294 (recites or utters any obscene word), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint lodged by Chief Municipality Officer (CMO) Pawan Mishra. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022