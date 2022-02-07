Left Menu

ICRC, UN agency invited to discuss Yemen detention centre attack

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:18 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:18 IST
ICRC, UN agency invited to discuss Yemen detention centre attack
  • Country:
  • Egypt

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen has invited the International Committee of the Red Cross and a U.N. agency to investigate allegations by the Iran-aligned Houthi group that coalition forces carried out a fatal attack on a detention centre last month, state media reported on Monday.

The coalition has denied it was behind the attack in which at least 60 people were killed when missiles hit the detention centre in the Houthi stronghold of Saada.

The state media reports, citing the coalition's spokesperson, did not say how the ICRC or the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Yemen had responded to the request to investigate the Houthi allegations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brains; flu shot, mRNA booster safe together

Science News Roundup: Alzheimer's-like changes found in COVID patients' brai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey study finds; Hong Kong reports record daily high of 351 coronavirus cases and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron-specific booster may not be needed, U.S. monkey...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have overturned 2020 election; With Trump silent, Pennsylvania Republicans decide against endorsing in Senate race and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Pence says Trump was wrong that he could have over...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to Beijing after COVID-19 delay; Olympics-Biathlon-Blustery winds and shooting woes level the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Figure skating-Canada's Messing on his way to ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022