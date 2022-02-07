BSF apprehends 4 Bangladeshi nationals for crossing international border illegally

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops have apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals while illegally crossing the border in the area of Border Out Post Pargumati, informed an official statement issued by BSF. On Sunday, based on reliable information, the troops of Border Out Post Pargumati, 118 Battalion, Sector Kolkata, launched a search operation in the area.

During the operation, the jawans observed the suspicious movement of four persons near Uketan Niketan Club in Pargumati village, the official said. The BSF troops challenged and apprehended the four.

As per the official statement, the apprehended persons have been identified as Surma Khatoon (19), Noor Hasan (5), Nooror Jamal (24) and Nazima Khatoon (50). During preliminary interrogation, Soorma Khatoon revealed that she is a Bangladeshi citizen who came to India illegally 10 years ago with her parents. Nazima Khatoon also revealed that she had come to India 13 years back.

Indian tout named Mujibar took them to the border by bike. The woman revealed that as soon as they were trying to cross the border, the troops apprehended them. In another similar incident, troops of Border Out Post Gowardha, 153 Battalion, during a search operation, apprehended an Indian tout who helps people to cross the border illegally.

The apprehended person has been identified as Zakir Hussain Ghazi (24 ), a resident of the North 24 Parganas. During the interrogation, the man revealed that he is an Indian citizen. He helps people on the border to cross the border illegally and for this work, he gets Rs 1,000 per person.

All the apprehended persons have been handed over to Hingalganj and Swarupnagar respectively for further legal action. Public Relations Officer, South Bengal Frontier, stated in a statement that "the Border Security Force is taking strict measures to check smuggling along the Indo-Bangladesh border."

Further, the officer stated in strong words that the BSF will not allow smuggling under any circumstances. (ANI)

