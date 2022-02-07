Left Menu

Delhi Police files FIR in connection with impersonation of Union minister for duping people

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:31 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:31 IST
The Delhi Police has registered a case against unidentified people for allegedly impersonating Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh and sending e-mails, WhatsApp messages and making phone calls to several people, including government officials, on his behalf to dupe them, officials said on Monday.

The matter came to the fore last month after the private secretary of the minister lodged a complaint at the Cyber Cell of New Delhi district police, they said.

The complainant alleged that several people have got e-mails and phone calls from people claiming to be Singh, who is currently the Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, officials said.

According to the complainant, the Regional Director of Chennai, Corporate Affairs, first got an e-mail from a person claiming to be Rao Inderjit Singh and then also received a WhatsApp message claiming to be Singh...Deputy Registrar of Companies, Delhi, also got a call from a person who said he was Rao Inderjit while the Joint Director (ER), Kolkata also received one such email.

Based on the complaint, an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 419 (impersonation) and 417 (punishment for cheating), among other sections, had been lodged early January.

''During investigation so far, we have found that the accused used fake IDs in order to dupe people by claiming to be Singh...The accused are yet to be identified and probe is in progress,'' a senior police officer said.

