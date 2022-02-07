U.S. offers reward for information on ISIS-K leader, Kabul airport attack
Reuters | Updated: 07-02-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 07-02-2022 23:45 IST
The United States said it was offering a reward of up to $10 million each for information leading to the identification or location of ISIS-K leader Sanaullah Ghafari and for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for an August 2021 attack at the Kabul airport.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United States
- Kabul
- Sanaullah Ghafari
Advertisement