White House: China's use of Uyghur athlete should not distract from abuses
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:04 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday that China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from Chinese human rights abuses and genocide committed against the Uyghurs.
