Canada court grants interim injunction against anti-vaccine protesters in capital city

A lawyer brought an application for it as part of a class action launched on behalf of residents. The injunction request alleges that blasting air horns and train horns "incessantly" was a key tactic of the protesters, "organized and planned by the Defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience" to residents.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:12 IST
A Canadian court on Monday granted an interim injunction against anti-vaccine protesters who have been occupying the national capital's downtown for more than 10 days.

The 10-day injunction seeks to stop people from honking horns downtown. A lawyer brought an application for it as part of a class action launched on behalf of residents. The injunction request alleges that blasting air horns and train horns "incessantly" was a key tactic of the protesters, "organized and planned by the Defendants to cause serious discomfort and inconvenience" to residents.

