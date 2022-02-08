Left Menu

China's use of Uyghur with Olympic torch can't distract from abuses -White House

China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from "the human rights abuses, the genocide" committed against the Uyghurs, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday. A 20-year-old cross-country skier born in Xinjiang, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, along with another Chinese athlete lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday during opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Games.

Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 01:45 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 01:45 IST
China's use of Uyghur with Olympic torch can't distract from abuses -White House

China's use of a Uyghur athlete to carry the Olympic torch cannot be a distraction from "the human rights abuses, the genocide" committed against the Uyghurs, White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on Monday.

A 20-year-old cross-country skier born in Xinjiang, Dinigeer Yilamujiang, along with another Chinese athlete lit the Olympic cauldron on Friday during opening ceremonies of the Beijing Winter Games. "We can't allow this to be a distraction ... from the human rights abuses, the genocide that we're seeing in parts of China," Psaki told a media briefing.

"That is why we did not send a diplomatic delegation even as we're cheering for our U.S. athletes," she said. The United States and other Western nations have imposed a diplomatic boycott of the Games over China's treatment of Uyghurs and members of other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang region. The Chinese government denies the allegations.

Psaki was also asked about a comment last week by U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who urged U.S. Olympic athletes to focus on competing and not risk angering the Chinese government by speaking out on human rights abuses. "All athletes have the right to freely express themselves and that is the case in Beijing at the Olympics, it is the case anywhere," Psaki said in response.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022