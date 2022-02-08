Left Menu

Russia continues to add troops along Ukraine border -Pentagon

Kirby said that none of the Russian forces appeared to be directly aimed at NATO's eastern flank at this time. "He is well north of 100,000 and it continues to grow," Kirby said.

Russia continues to add military forces along its border with Ukraine, including over the weekend, the Pentagon said on Monday.

"Even in just over the course of the weekend, we saw Mr. Putin add to his force capability along that border with Ukraine and in Belarus," Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kirby said that none of the Russian forces appeared to be directly aimed at NATO's eastern flank at this time.

"He is well north of 100,000 and it continues to grow," Kirby said. He added that no additional U.S. troops had been given prepare-to-deploy orders at this time.

