Germany prepared to keep funding Ukraine economic stabilisation - Scholz
Germany is prepared to continue to provide a large amount of funding for the economic stabilisation of Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday during a joint news briefing with U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington.
"We provide a very, very large part of the financial support for Ukraine," said Scholz, noting that Germany had provided about $2 billion to the country.
"We are prepared to continue to make this contribution."
