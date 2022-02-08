Macron: Ukraine's leader kept his cool despite Russian buildup
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-02-2022 03:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:25 IST
- Country:
- France
French President Emmanuel Macron said in Moscow on Monday that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskiy had managed to maintain his sangfroid despite the thousands of Russian troops massing on his country's borders.
