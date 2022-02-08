U.S.-Japan deal to lift Trump tariffs on Japanese steel
The United States and Japan on Monday announced a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs from about 1.25 million metric tons of Japanese steel imports annually after Washington granted similar access to European Union steelmakers last year.
The new deal, which excludes aluminum at Japan's request, will take effect on April 1 and requires Japan to take actions to improve market conditions in its domestic steel market, such as imposing anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard duties, according to a joint U.S. and Japanese statement.
