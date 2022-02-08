Left Menu

U.S.-Japan deal to lift Trump tariffs on Japanese steel

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-02-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 03:31 IST
The United States and Japan on Monday announced a deal to remove Trump-era tariffs from about 1.25 million metric tons of Japanese steel imports annually after Washington granted similar access to European Union steelmakers last year.

The new deal, which excludes aluminum at Japan's request, will take effect on April 1 and requires Japan to take actions to improve market conditions in its domestic steel market, such as imposing anti-dumping, anti-subsidy and safeguard duties, according to a joint U.S. and Japanese statement.

