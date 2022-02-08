Putin on security talks: will do everything to find compromises
President Vladimir Putin said Russia would do everything to find compromises on security in Europe that would suit everyone.
In a joint news conference after talks with his French counterpart, Putin said there would be no winners should European countries be drawn into a military conflict with Russia in the event Ukraine joins NATO and tries to retake Crimea.
