UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready for Russian attack on Ukraine -The Times

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said sanctions and other measures will be ready in the event of a Russia attack on Ukraine, and his government will ask parliament for sanctions on Russian individuals and companies.

Writing in The Times https://bit.ly/3oySuhP, Johnson said Britain is also considering deploying Royal Air Force typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)