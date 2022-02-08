UK PM Johnson says sanctions will be ready for Russian attack on Ukraine -The Times
Reuters | Updated: 08-02-2022 04:29 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 04:29 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said sanctions and other measures will be ready in the event of a Russia attack on Ukraine, and his government will ask parliament for sanctions on Russian individuals and companies.
Writing in The Times https://bit.ly/3oySuhP, Johnson said Britain is also considering deploying Royal Air Force typhoon fighters and Royal Navy warships to protect southeastern Europe.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Royal Air Force
- Johnson
- British
- Ukraine
- Royal Navy
- Britain
- Europe
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
West using Ukraine as instrument of advancing regional interests: Russia
UK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares tense as Fed looms, Ukraine a concern
U.S. warns against travel to Russia, citing Ukraine border tensions
UK warns Russia will face severe sanctions if it puts 'puppet regime' in Ukraine