West Bengal: One held for possession of 3,375 phensedyl bottles, 6 kg ganja

Kolkata Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday held one for allegedly possessing 3,375 phensedyl bottles and six 6 kilograms of ganja.

ANI | 24 South Parganas (West Bengal) | Updated: 08-02-2022 08:40 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 08:40 IST
Accused Krishnapada Paul with seized phensedyl bottles. Image Credit: ANI
As per the police, the accused has been identified as Krishnapada Paul, a resident of Bagdah in 24 South Parganas district.

Acting on a specific input by the Border Security Force (BSF), Krishnanagar, the NCB Kolkata seized 3,375 phensedyl bottles, six kg Ganja, two cars, Rs 85,671 cash, and one American dollar from the possession Paul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

