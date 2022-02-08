Left Menu

Karnataka CM meets Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi, seek more rakes for supply of coal

The issue of providing more rakes for the supply of coal was discussed with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the meeting, informed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai meets Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The issue of providing more rakes for the supply of coal was discussed with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in the meeting, informed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday. Speaking to media persons after meeting the Railway Minister, Bommai said, "the State Chief Secretary would speak to the Chairman of Railway Board in this regard."

Bommai when asked about the delay in implementation of central projects in the state and delay by the state government in according clearances for road and railway projects said, "GST exemption for STRR Roads project has been approved, talks are on over issues related to land acquisitions, railway projects are being implemented on a 50:50 cost-sharing basis between the Centre and State," Bommai told media persons. He also stated that the funds for railway projects are not released at one go in a single year.

"It is being released on a priority basis in phases. Though funds have been released for some railway projects, the hitches in land acquisition cause delays sometimes. Action is being taken to resolve issues related to land acquisition," he added. The Chief Minister also met the Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"I have requested special grants to ramp up medical infrastructure in the state and he has agreed for that," Bommai said. (ANI)

