Left Menu

Bommai meets Shah in Delhi, presents compilation of his govt's achievements

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi and presented a handbook on the achievements of his government in the past six months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 09:32 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 09:32 IST
Bommai meets Shah in Delhi, presents compilation of his govt's achievements
CM Bommai meets Amit Shah in Delhi to present achievements of his government in past 6 months (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday in New Delhi and presented a handbook on the achievements of his government in the past six months. The chief minister also expressed gratitude to Shah for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues in the national capital with him.

"I thank our Union Home Minister @AmitShah ji for taking the time to meet and discuss various issues at New Delhi today. Glad to have presented a compilation of the achievements of our government in the last six months," Bommai had said in a tweet. He further informed that he also presented a study report of the Institute of Social and Economic Change (ISEC) on the impact of the welfare programs of the Bommai government for the welfare of the poor.

"Also a copy of the ISEC study that shows how our schemes and policies reach the common man and the needy," Bommai tweeted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022