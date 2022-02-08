Left Menu

Telangana Police unearths landmines planted by Maoist

Telangana Police has unearthed and defused landmines in the forest area near Penugolu village of Wazeedu Mandal in Khammam District "laid by banned Maoist party with an intention to kill police party."

ANI | Khammam (Telangana) | Updated: 08-02-2022 09:57 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 09:51 IST
Telangana Police unearths landmines planted by Maoist
Land mine laid by Maoist in Khammam uneartherd . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Police has unearthed and defused landmines in the forest area near Penugolu village of Wazeedu Mandal in Khammam District "laid by banned Maoist party with an intention to kill police party." "Mulugu police received reliable information that top leaders of the government-banned Maoist party militia members with arms combined all together, conspired a plan with an intention to kill the Police party. They planted landmines and concealed the explosives and equipment in the reserve forest," read an official release.

While checking the area with the bomb disposal squad on Monday, police found suspicious electrical wires that led to detecting land mines. They then immediately took due precautions and diffused them, police said. "It should also be noted that there have been a number of incidents in which innocent people and cattle have died due to the explosion of landmines set up by the government-banned Maoist party," reads the official release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022