Dalit man stripped, thrashed on suspicion of stealing mobile phone in MP

The victim later filed a police complaint in which he alleged that two persons beat him up with sticks and a burning wooden log while accusing him of stealing a mobile phone, Vijaynagar police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Gupta said.Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Hetram Gurjar and Golu Musalman, under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 323 voluntarily causing hurt, 324 voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means, 294 obscene act and 506 criminal intimidation, and the SCST Prevention of Atrocities Act, the official said.

A Dalit man was stripped naked and beaten up with sticks and a burning wooden log allegedly by two persons on the suspicion of stealing a mobile phone in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. A video of the incident, which took place in Ladpura village around 7 pm on Monday, also surfaced on social media in which the man was purportedly seen being thrashed and abused, while some people stood there as spectators. The victim later filed a police complaint in which he alleged that two persons beat him up with sticks and a burning wooden log while accusing him of stealing a mobile phone, Vijaynagar police station in-charge Rakesh Kumar Gupta said.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the accused, identified as Hetram Gurjar and Golu Musalman, under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 294 (obscene act) and 506 (criminal intimidation), and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, the official said. Gurjar was arrested within an hour of filing of the complaint, while search was on for the other accused, he said. The official said more IPC sections could be added against the accused after police receive the victim's medical report.

