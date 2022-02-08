Left Menu

India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, 1,188 deaths in last 24 hrs

India reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 10:11 IST
India logs 67,597 new COVID-19 cases, 1,188 deaths in last 24 hrs
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India reported 67,597 new COVID-19 cases and 1,188 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. With this, the country's cumulative case tally reached 4,23,39,611, while the death toll has mounted to 5,02,874.

The active cases further declined to 9,94,891, comprising 2.35 per cent of the total infections. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 5.02 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 8.30 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 1,80,456 patients were recovered in the last 24 hours and the cumulative tally of recovered patients since the beginning of the pandemic is now at 4,08,40,658. The COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.46 per cent. The testing capacity across the country continues to be expanded as the country conducted 13,46,534 tests in the last 24 hours. India has so far conducted 74,29,08,121 cumulative tests.

With the administration of 55,78,297 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 170.21 crore (1,70,21,72,615) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
3
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more

Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022