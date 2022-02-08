Left Menu

Couple held for assaulting cops in Thane

Police have arrested a couple for allegedly assaulting four policemen at a roadside eatery here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. The 28-year-old man and the woman, who were inebriated, then allegedly abused and manhandled four policemen, the official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 10:34 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police have arrested a couple for allegedly assaulting four policemen at a roadside eatery here in Maharashtra, an official said on Tuesday. After having dinner at the eatery in Bhiwandi town of Thane on Sunday night, the two accused, who were from Santacruz in neighbouring Mumbai, had a quarrel with a waiter, an official from Narpoli police station said.

A staff member of the eatery then alerted police who rushed to the spot. The 28-year-old man and the woman, who were inebriated, then allegedly abused and manhandled four policemen, the official said. The police subsequently arrested the duo and registered a case against them under relevant provisions, he said.

