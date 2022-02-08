Left Menu

Assam official dismissed from service after conviction in bribery case

An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer was dismissed by the State government on Monday after she was convicted in a bribery case.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 08-02-2022 11:02 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:02 IST
Assam official dismissed from service after conviction in bribery case
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer was dismissed by the State government on Monday after she was convicted in a bribery case. Nandita Konwar, Assam Civil Service officer, while serving as the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) of Kamrup (Metro) district, had demanded a bribe for the release of payment in respect of MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) work and she was caught red-handed in 2015. The court of the Special Judge in Assam in the Special Case, after many hearings, convicted Nandita Konwar under sections 7/13 (2) of PC Act, 1988 and sentenced her to undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years, and also pay fines of Rs 12,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for one month under section 7 of PC Act, 1988.

She is also sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and also pay fines of Rs 20,000 in default rigorous imprisonment for two months under section 13(2) of PC Act, 1988."The Assam Public Service Commission on being consulted in the matter agreed to the proposed penalty of dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment upon Nandita Konwar," the order issued by the Assam government read.

Further, it said, "Assam Governor in the exercise of powers conferred under Article 311(2) of the Constitution of India and Rule 10 of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1964 is pleased to impose the penalty of dismissal from service which shall ordinarily be a disqualification for future employment upon Nandita Konwar under Rule 7(vii) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 with immediate effect." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022