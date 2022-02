* ARM LTD SAYS APPOINTS RENE HAAS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* ARMS SAYS CO TO ACCELERATE NEW GROWTH STRATEGY UNDER HAAS AS IT EXPLORES PUBLIC OFFERING * ARM SAYS RENE HAAS SUCCEEDS SIMON SEGARS AS CEO AND WILL JOIN THE ARM BOARD OF DIRECTORS

