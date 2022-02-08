Left Menu

Madrassa teacher held for sexual abuse of minor girls

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:00 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 11:56 IST
Madrassa teacher held for sexual abuse of minor girls
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A madrassa teacher has been arrested on charges of sexual exploitation of two minor girls at Kundadka in Dakshina Kannada district.

Police sources said the accused, identified as Ustad Sirajuddin Madani, teacher of a madrassa in Kundadka, had allegedly been sexually assaulting two minor girls studying there.

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint by the mothers of the two girls who had narrated their ordeal to them. The complaint was filed at the women's police station in Puttur.

A case was registered against Madani under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and he was produced in a court here on Monday and remanded to judicial custody, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
2
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022