Doctor shot in Delhi's Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital; condition stable

An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan on Tuesday, informed police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 12:14 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An incident of firing upon a resident doctor has been reported from Rao Tularam Memorial Hospital in Delhi's Jaffarpur Kalan on Tuesday, informed police. "The victim is undergoing treatment at a hospital and his condition is stable now," said a Delhi police officer.

"Multiple teams have been formed to arrest the culprit," the officer added. A case has been registered under the attempt to murder and various other sections of the Arms Act.

Further investigation is ongoing. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

