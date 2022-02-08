China condemns latest planned U.S. arms sale to Taiwan
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 08-02-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 13:09 IST
China's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday condemned the latest planned U.S. arms sale to Taiwan, saying it seriously undermined the country's security and sovereignty.
China will take robust measures to uphold its own security interests, spokesman Zhao Lijian told a daily news briefing.
