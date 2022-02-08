Delhi Police busts fake visa racket, arrests 6 people
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 13:17 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 13:14 IST
The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has busted a fake visa racket and arrested six people, officials said on Tuesday. Equipments used for preparation of fake visas of different countries, especially European nations, were also recovered, they said.
A total of 225 passports and large number of fake visa stickers were recovered, police said.
