Army helps women to realise dream of becoming entrepreneurs in J-K's Rajouri

In its continuous efforts to improve the living standards of the people in border areas, the Army has come forward and help a group of women to realise the dream of becoming entrepreneurs in a village along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

Known as 'Ganiya Entrepreneurs', the women of Ganiya village prepare and deliver homemade pickles, Jammu-based defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said.

He said Ganiya village falls in the area of responsibility of 'Naushera Gunners' of the Army.

He said Ganiya has been a model village with enterprising and hardworking residents. The local residents have been trying very hard to improve their standard of living by starting small scale industries for additional income apart from agriculture and animal husbandry as main occupation, he added.

“On realising the aspirations of the local population of Ganiya and limitations they face in realisation of their dreams, the Naushera Gunners came forward and lent a helping hand by setting up a local initiative for multiple commercial ventures called 'Ganiya Entrepreneurs',” Lt Col Anand said.

He said the first venture as part of this setup is preparation and delivery of homemade pickles with the ultimate aim to empower local women.

“The Naushera Gunners under the aegis of 'Ace of Spades Gunners' provided necessary assistance to these women entrepreneurs in purchase of raw material, preparation and the delivery of these pickles to various units and establishments of the 'Ace of Spades Division',” the officer said, adding the army's assistance enabled them to realise their dream of skill development in addition to revenue generation.

