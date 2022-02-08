Left Menu

Varun calls appointment of new JNU VC mediocre

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Lok Sabha MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday pointed out grammatical mistakes in the press release issued by the newly appointed vice-chancellor of the Jawahar Lal University (JNU) Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, saying that "such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future".

"This press release from the new JNU VC is an exhibition of illiteracy, littered with grammatical mistakes (would strive vs will strive, students friendly vs student-friendly, excellences vs excellence). Such mediocre appointments serve to damage our human capital and our youth's future," tweeted Gandhi.

Lok Sabha MP from Pilibhit took to Twitter to point out the mistakes in the official statement of Prof. Pandit in which she thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Minister of Higher Education Dharmendra Pradhan for her appointment. She had also listed out her priorities in the official statement. Prof. Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit is the first female vice-chancellor of JNU. She has replaced M. Jagadesh Kumar. (ANI)

