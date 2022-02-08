Left Menu

Chief of traders body in Wada attacked with chopper

The president of traders union in Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra was attacked with a chopper by unidentified men at his residence, police said on Tuesday. Manore was attacked with a chopper on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after unidentified men barged into his house located in the Agar Ali area in Wada, 47 km from the Palghar district headquarter.

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:20 IST
Chief of traders body in Wada attacked with chopper
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

The president of traders union in Wada in Palghar district of Maharashtra was attacked with a chopper by unidentified men at his residence, police said on Tuesday. The motive behind the attack on Asish Manore (40) is not known yet, an official said. Manore was attacked with a chopper on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday after unidentified men barged into his house located in the Agar Ali area in Wada, 47 km from the Palghar district headquarter. Manore, who was profusely bleeding from his abdomen, was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to Thane, the official said. He is out of danger now, he added. Police have registered a case for an attempt to murder under section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Nobody is arrested so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022