Left Menu

NATJOINTS puts measures in place for safe delivery of SONA

For the first time, a South African President will not deliver the SONA in Parliament after the building was gutted in a fire in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 08-02-2022 14:36 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 14:36 IST
NATJOINTS puts measures in place for safe delivery of SONA
The NATJOINTS said it had further directed all law enforcement agencies securing the SONA to execute their duties according to their Constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has put in place measures to ensure a safe and secure delivery of the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

For the first time, a South African President will not deliver the SONA in Parliament after the building was gutted in a fire in January.

NATJOINTS in a statement on Tuesday said security forces had been deployed and were on high alert to ensure that the SONA takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of crime before, during and post the important address.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: "To this end, the NATJOINTS is calling for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance as well as spectators.

"Any action aimed at disrupting the SONA or intentionally contravening the law, will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law."

The NATJOINTS said it had further directed all law enforcement agencies securing the SONA to execute their duties according to their Constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts.

She said in relation to aviation security, a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within 1.5 nautical miles from the Cape Town City Hall on the day between 1pm and midnight.

"Only the South African Air Force (SAAF) will have flexible use of airspace during this period. Please note that this is strictly a no fly zone for drones.

"Residents of Cape Town, spectators and those who are operating businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall are advised about road closures ahead of the delivery of the President's State of the Nation Address," she said.

The NATJOINTS said it was important to emphasise that those who were not accredited or authorised to be in attendance, should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

For more information on the list of road closures and parking restrictions, members of the public are advised to go on the SAPS website on www.saps.gov.za as well as Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022