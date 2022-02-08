NATJOINTS puts measures in place for safe delivery of SONA

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) has put in place measures to ensure a safe and secure delivery of the State of the Nation Address at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

For the first time, a South African President will not deliver the SONA in Parliament after the building was gutted in a fire in January.

NATJOINTS in a statement on Tuesday said security forces had been deployed and were on high alert to ensure that the SONA takes place in a secure environment, with no incidents of crime before, during and post the important address.

Colonel Athlenda Mathe said: "To this end, the NATJOINTS is calling for the cooperation of the public, including those who will be in attendance as well as spectators.

"Any action aimed at disrupting the SONA or intentionally contravening the law, will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law."

The NATJOINTS said it had further directed all law enforcement agencies securing the SONA to execute their duties according to their Constitutional mandate and within relevant prescripts.

She said in relation to aviation security, a Notice to all Airmen (NOTAM) had been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within 1.5 nautical miles from the Cape Town City Hall on the day between 1pm and midnight.

"Only the South African Air Force (SAAF) will have flexible use of airspace during this period. Please note that this is strictly a no fly zone for drones.

"Residents of Cape Town, spectators and those who are operating businesses in the vicinity of the Cape Town City Hall are advised about road closures ahead of the delivery of the President's State of the Nation Address," she said.

The NATJOINTS said it was important to emphasise that those who were not accredited or authorised to be in attendance, should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

For more information on the list of road closures and parking restrictions, members of the public are advised to go on the SAPS website on www.saps.gov.za as well as Facebook and Twitter social media pages.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)