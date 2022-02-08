Lebanon gets letter from Germany seeking information on c.bank governor finances - official source

Lebanon has received a letter from Germany asking for information relating to the finances of Lebanese central bank governor Riad Salameh, an official source said on Tuesday. The source did not elaborate.

Salameh did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. A spokesperson for Germany's Justice Ministry declined to comment on Monday, and the German embassy in Beirut referred Reuters to the German Justice Ministry.

Two judicial sources told Reuters last week Lebanon had received letters from French and Luxembourg authorities asking for information relating to Salameh's bank accounts and assets.

