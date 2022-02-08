Man held for bid to kill wife in Thane

A 43-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill his wife here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, identified as Shivaji Bhujang, a native of Jalna district, was jobless and this led to frequent quarrels between him and his wife. The woman and his children later left his place and started living separately in Dombivli town of Thane.

This angered the man and he came to his wife's place on Monday afternoon. He had a fight with her and in a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon, an official from Vishnunagar police station said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to another medical facility in Kalwa town where she was undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on a police complaint filed by his son, the accused was nabbed from Jalna and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

