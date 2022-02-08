Left Menu

Man held for bid to kill wife in Thane

A 43-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill his wife here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, identified as Shivaji Bhujang, a native of Jalna district, was jobless and this led to frequent quarrels between him and his wife.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:04 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:01 IST
Man held for bid to kill wife in Thane
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 43-year-old man was arrested by police on Tuesday for allegedly trying to kill his wife here in Maharashtra, police said. The accused, identified as Shivaji Bhujang, a native of Jalna district, was jobless and this led to frequent quarrels between him and his wife. The woman and his children later left his place and started living separately in Dombivli town of Thane.

This angered the man and he came to his wife's place on Monday afternoon. He had a fight with her and in a fit of rage, he allegedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon, an official from Vishnunagar police station said.

The severely injured woman was rushed to a local hospital, from where she was referred to another medical facility in Kalwa town where she was undergoing treatment, he said.

Based on a police complaint filed by his son, the accused was nabbed from Jalna and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia
4
Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 million a day; Vietnam starts reopening schools after year-long pandemic closure and more

Health News Roundup: Japan PM Kishida calls for doubling booster shots to 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022