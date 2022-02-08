Left Menu

Miscreants loot Rs 15 lakh from bank in Rajasthan's Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:06 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:03 IST
Miscreants loot Rs 15 lakh from bank in Rajasthan's Jaipur
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Unidentified miscreants robbed Rs 15 lakh at gunpoint from a bank in broad daylight here on Tuesday, police said.

The two accused, who were wearing masks, entered the Central Bank of India near Chomu House here as soon as it opened, held the employees captive and looted Rs 15 lakh, they said. The accused also snatched mobile phones of the bank employees and locked them in a bathroom, police said.

They took the two-wheeler of a bank employee and fled the spot, the police said.

A report has been lodged at Vidhayakpuri police station and footages of CCTV cameras are being checked to trace the accused.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022