India summons South Korea envoy over Hyundai Pakistan tweet
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:08 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:06 IST
India summoned South Korea's ambassador to India to convey its strong displeasure over a social media post by a Pakistani partner of Hyundai Motor over Kashmir, the Indian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.
The foreign ministers of India and South Korea also spoke by telephone as the car company faced a backlash in India from customers incensed over the comments expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir in their struggle for self-determination.
