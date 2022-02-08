Left Menu

Kerala High Court upholds revocation of uplink and downlink permission to Media One News by I&B Ministry

The restriction was placed on the Channel after Ministry of Home Affairs denied security clearance to the channel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:28 IST
Kerala High Court upholds revocation of uplink and downlink permission to Media One News by I&B Ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala High Court has today upheld the revocation of uplink and downlink permission to Media One News and Current Affairs Channel by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The restriction was placed on the Channel after Ministry of Home Affairs denied security clearance to the channel.

Dismissing the writ petition against the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting order, the Court noted that the denial of clearance by Ministry of Home Affairs was based on intelligence inputs which justify denial of security clearance to the channel.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on 31st January, 2022 issued the order revoking the uplink and downlink permission granted to M/s Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited which operates Media One channel. The order had also removed the name of the channel from list of permitted channels.

The channel was earlier granted permission to uplink and downlink the channel on 30.9.2011 for a period till 29.09.2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022