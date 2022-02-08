Kerala High Court upholds revocation of uplink and downlink permission to Media One News by I&B Ministry

The Kerala High Court has today upheld the revocation of uplink and downlink permission to Media One News and Current Affairs Channel by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The restriction was placed on the Channel after Ministry of Home Affairs denied security clearance to the channel.

Dismissing the writ petition against the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting order, the Court noted that the denial of clearance by Ministry of Home Affairs was based on intelligence inputs which justify denial of security clearance to the channel.

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had on 31st January, 2022 issued the order revoking the uplink and downlink permission granted to M/s Madhyamam Broadcasting Limited which operates Media One channel. The order had also removed the name of the channel from list of permitted channels.

The channel was earlier granted permission to uplink and downlink the channel on 30.9.2011 for a period till 29.09.2021.

(With Inputs from PIB)