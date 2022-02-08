MP: Woman immolates self with two minor children in Panna
A 28-year-old woman allegedly immolated herself and her two children in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Tuesday.
The woman and her 18-month-old daughter died in the incident, while her four-year-old son was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, an official said. The incident took place on Monday at Katwaria village, where Draupadi Kori set herself on fire with the children on her lap, Saleha police station in-charge Suyash Pandey said.
As per preliminary information, the woman had taken the extreme step due to a family feud, he said.
However, the woman's family has alleged that she was being harassed for dowry, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.
