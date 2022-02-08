Left Menu

MP: Woman immolates self with two minor children in Panna

PTI | Panna | Updated: 08-02-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:28 IST
MP: Woman immolates self with two minor children in Panna
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman allegedly immolated herself and her two children in Madhya Pradesh's Panna district, police said on Tuesday.

The woman and her 18-month-old daughter died in the incident, while her four-year-old son was undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries, an official said. The incident took place on Monday at Katwaria village, where Draupadi Kori set herself on fire with the children on her lap, Saleha police station in-charge Suyash Pandey said.

As per preliminary information, the woman had taken the extreme step due to a family feud, he said.

However, the woman's family has alleged that she was being harassed for dowry, the official said. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022