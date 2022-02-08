Left Menu

Macron: Talks with Putin helped avoid further escalation on Ukraine

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:56 IST
Macron: Talks with Putin helped avoid further escalation on Ukraine
French President E Macron (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron, after his meeting with Russia's Putin, on Tuesday told journalists that the talks had helped reach the goal of preventing a further deterioration of the security crisis concerning Ukraine.

Macron, in his remarks on the meeting, also said that he never thought "for one second" that Putin was prepared to make any gestures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022