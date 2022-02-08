Macron: Talks with Putin helped avoid further escalation on Ukraine
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:56 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron, after his meeting with Russia's Putin, on Tuesday told journalists that the talks had helped reach the goal of preventing a further deterioration of the security crisis concerning Ukraine.
Macron, in his remarks on the meeting, also said that he never thought "for one second" that Putin was prepared to make any gestures.
