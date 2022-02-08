UP polls: Eight booked for disrupting BSP candidate’s campaigning

Eight people were booked for allegedly disrupting the campaigning of a BSP candidate for the Uttar Pradesh Polls in Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

A police officer said the case was filed on a basis of a video, that has gone viral, where some people were seen misbehaving with BSP candidate from Thanabhawan assembly seat Zahir Malik.

In another incident, SP-RLD alliance candidate Anil Kumar and his 100 supporters were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct and Covid norms.

They were found holding an election meeting at Khanpur village under Chapar police station in Muzaffarnagar district without permission on Sunday, Station House Officer Ashutosh Kumar said.

