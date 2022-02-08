Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 15:58 IST
Maha ATS seizes 13 pistols in Mumbai, Thane; 11 held
Representational image. Image Credit: ANI
The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has seized 13 pistols and arrested 11 persons from various parts of Mumbai and its suburbs, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on specific information, the Kalachowki unit of the ATS nabbed an arms supplier and raided various places in Mumbai and neighbouring Thane city in the last three days, he said.

During these operations, the ATS recovered 13 pistols and 36 bullets from the accused and arrested them, the official said.

Further probe is underway in this regard, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

