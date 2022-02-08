CBI arrests three in Bengal in post-poll murder case

The CBI, which is probing cases of post-assembly poll violence in Bengal, has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Biswajit Mahesh, who was known to be a supporter of the BJP, a source in the agency said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on November 11 last year filed a case against five accused for Mahesh's death in West Midnapore, in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the source said.

Mahesh was allegedly attacked with an iron road and a sword on May 4, 2021, shortly after the declaration of assembly poll results in the state, and his body thrown in a pond.

He was later taken to Sabang hospital, where doctors declared him ''brought dead''.

The BJP had alleged that workers of the ruling TMC carried out attacks on its activists and supporters, in the aftermath of the elections.

The high court had on August 19 ruled that probe into post-poll violence cases involving rape and murder be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)