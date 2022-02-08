Left Menu

CBI arrests three in Bengal in post-poll murder case

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-02-2022 16:52 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 16:41 IST
CBI arrests three in Bengal in post-poll murder case
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI, which is probing cases of post-assembly poll violence in Bengal, has arrested three persons in connection with the murder of Biswajit Mahesh, who was known to be a supporter of the BJP, a source in the agency said on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had on November 11 last year filed a case against five accused for Mahesh's death in West Midnapore, in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the source said.

Mahesh was allegedly attacked with an iron road and a sword on May 4, 2021, shortly after the declaration of assembly poll results in the state, and his body thrown in a pond.

He was later taken to Sabang hospital, where doctors declared him ''brought dead''.

The BJP had alleged that workers of the ruling TMC carried out attacks on its activists and supporters, in the aftermath of the elections.

The high court had on August 19 ruled that probe into post-poll violence cases involving rape and murder be held by the CBI, taking note of an NHRC report in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International Student Mobility

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 New MoUs in 6 Countries for International ...

 Global
2
Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

Researchers discover how bacteria adapt to new environment

 Germany
3
Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting bribe

Branch manager of Equitas Small Finance Bank in Visakhapatnam for accepting ...

 India
4
Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spikes

Indonesia bans foreign tourist arrivals at Jakarta airport as COVID-19 spike...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022