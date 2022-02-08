Israeli forces kill three Palestinian gunmen, Israeli security service says
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-02-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 08-02-2022 17:27 IST
Israeli security forces killed three Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, Israel's domestic security service said.
The Palestinian health ministry confirmed three Palestinians had been killed in the incident. A Palestinian source said the men belonged to the Islamic Jihad militant group.
The Shin Bet security service described the men as a "terrorist squad" that had carried out shooting attacks against Israeli soldiers and civilians in the area over the past few weeks.
